Top five best hobs
By Jane Darling
The best hobs will quickly get your pasta water to the boil, but will also be able to maintain a slow and gentle simmer so that delicate sauces don't burn. They'll spread heat evenly too, so you don't need to keep shifting food around for even cooking.
How to choose between all those flat black squares though? That's where we come in. We've pulled together a selection of our best hobs, including the best induction, ceramic and gas models, so you can go to the shops armed with the knowledge you need to buy the best hob for your home.If you're not already a Which? member, sign up for a £1 trial to unlock the recommendations in the table below and get instant access to hundreds of other product reviews.
Best hob overall
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size_cm:
- Number of burners and zones:
This top-of-the-range induction hob is the best we’ve tested. It heats up incredibly quickly but is also excellent at maintaining a low temperature, so you can leave delicate dishes to simmer without worrying about them getting burnt. It’s quite a bit wider than the average hob, with the extra room allowing you to use five pots at once.
Best induction hob
- Speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size_cm:
- Number of burners and zones:
This induction hob is fantastic at essentials, such as heating quickly and simmering gently, but it's also packed full of hi-tech features that give it the edge over high-scoring rivals. The 'AutoMax' setting, for example, will rapidly bring a pan to boil before automatically turning the heat down to simmer. And, if a phone call interrupts while you're cooking, the 'Stop+Go' function will turn everything down to keep warm while you're away.
Best cheap electric hob
- Speed:
- 3 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 5 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size_cm:
- Number of burners and zones:
This affordable ceramic hob is a good all-rounder that's also easy to use and clean. It won't heat as quickly as an induction hob, but there are no restrictions on the type of pans you can use on it. The useful safety features will also give you peace of mind if you're on the way out and can't quite remember if you switched off the hob or not.
Best cheap gas hob
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size_cm:
- Number of burners and zones:
This gas hob is an absolute bargain. It does a fantastic job of gently simmering food and it's a doddle to use and clean. Unlike electric and induction hobs, the heat distribution is outstanding - so you won't need to move bacon around when frying to make sure it's all fully cooked.
Best large gas-on-glass hob
- Speed:
- 2 out of 5
- Simmering:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of cleaning:
- 4 out of 5
- Hob type:
- Size_cm:
- Number of burners and zones:
With five burners, this stylish Best Buy gas-on-glass hob offers plenty of cooking options. The heat distribution is superb, and its clear controls make it excellent for simmering.
Why Which? hob reviews are better
Whether you're heating a big batch of soup, making bolognese or frying bacon, you don't want to have to constantly fiddle with the hob to ensure you're not left with undercooked, burnt or unevenly cooked food.
That's where Which? comes in. Our rigorous lab testing tells you which hobs to steer clear of and which ones are worth buying.
We time how long it takes each hob to heat large pans of water, to see which ones will keep you waiting. The worst hobs take more than twice as long as the best to heat up.
We also rate how well each hob simmers delicate dishes, such as rice pudding, and we use infra-red technology to assess how evenly each hob spreads heat across the base of a frying pan.
Hobs you can rely on
As well as our extensive lab tests, we ask hob owners to tell us how happy they are with their hobs, and to let us know about any faults they've had. Using this feedback, we can give each brand a unique reliability rating.
This year, we've compared 16 bestselling brands, including Belling, Bosch, Neff, Stoves, Whirlpool and Zanussi, so we can tell you which brands you can trust to work well for many years.
