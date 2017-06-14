Which? Best Buy home cinema systems
Our experts scrutinise the surround-sound quality and effects of every model, to make sure they're up to scratch. Different film types are used - from Hollywood blockbusters to costume dramas - to make sure you're getting the best, whatever genre you're watching.
We also play several different audio tracks through the home cinema speakers to ensure that stereo sound quality is top-notch. So you can be sure your system is delivering the very best sound whether you're watching a film or relaxing to your personal music collection.
- All the latest home cinema systems independently reviewed
- Models tested from well known and smaller brands
- 2.1, 5.1 and 7.1 systems tested
- Definitive scores, star ratings and detailed specs
- Thousands of verified owner reviews
What makes a best buy home cinema system?We want to help you buy the best home cinema system for you, and avoid being left with a sub-standard model. Our lab tests represent real-life living room scenarios and focus on what consumers really need to know. Our reviews answer all of the key questions outlined here.
- Surround-sound: Our expert listening panel watch films that really put the surround-sound effects to the test, including Lord of the Rings and Casino Royale. The speakers on Best Buy models work in unison, rather than fighting against each other.
- Stereo sound: Not everything you listen to will have been recorded in surround-sound, so it's important to identify the models that also sound great in stereo.
- Ease of use: We examine any instruction manuals and quick start guides to see how much support you get when setting your home cinema system up for the first time. The usability test also identifies the models that are a breeze to use, as well as those that are more of a hindrance.
- Power use: Often home cinema systems will be left on stand-by throughout the day - we measure how much power is used to make sure you don't end up paying over the odds.
- Should I buy it? We evaluate all of our test results so we can give you a definitive test score to help you choose the best model for your needs.
Home cinema reviews you can trust
- We use a panel of audio experts to separate the stellar home cinemas from the ones that don't sound any better than your TV. We test systems from leading manufacturers like Bose, Onkyo and Samsung. But regardless of the brand every home cinema we review undergoes the same tests to make sure all our reviews are fair and comparable.
- Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
