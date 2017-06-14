Which? Best Buy home cinema systems

Our experts scrutinise the surround-sound quality and effects of every model, to make sure they're up to scratch. Different film types are used - from Hollywood blockbusters to costume dramas - to make sure you're getting the best, whatever genre you're watching.

We also play several different audio tracks through the home cinema speakers to ensure that stereo sound quality is top-notch. So you can be sure your system is delivering the very best sound whether you're watching a film or relaxing to your personal music collection.