The best home cinema systems under £250

We test home cinema more thoroughly than anyone else

We look at more than just sound when we test a home cinema system. We understand that the jumble of wires, speakers and connectors can seem daunting when you first open the box, which is why we rate each system on how easy it is to set up.

When each system is up and running a panel of six experts put them through their paces. We use a series of scenes from films such as Lord of the Rings and Casino Royale to determine how good the surround sound is, including how clear the dialogue is in busy scenes and how convincing the audio is in action sequences.

Overall, we’re looking for good balance: bass shouldn’t overpower the higher frequencies, but it shouldn’t be underpowered either. Likewise, the treble and mid-range tones shouldn’t feel dull or muted – particularly vital to get the best from a cracking soundtrack.

Most home cinema systems come with a built-in Blu-ray or DVD player, so our experts will rate the overall picture quality, too. And lastly, we look at how easy the system is to use. If the remote is fiddly, or the menus are confusing, it will be reflected in the score.

