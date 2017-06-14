Top five home cinema systems for 2017

There is no shortage of ways to improve the sound on your TV: sound bars, sound bases, even mini hi-fi speakers can give your audio a boost, but if you want the experience of a cinema in your living room then a 5.1, or more, surround sound speaker system is the only way to go.

Our independent testing has found brilliant models that suit any price point. They won’t make you popcorn, but they will give you excellent sound. And don’t be put off by the thought of seemingly endless wires and fiddly connections, these systems are a doddle to set up.

You’ll also find some of the home cinema systems we didn’t think so highly of. The sound on thin TVs is often bad enough and the last thing you want is to fork out hundreds of pounds on a system that gives little to no improvement.

