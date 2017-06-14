Insulation grants

Discover more about the latest insulation grants and free insulation offers. Find out the best way to pay for insulating your home so you can cut your energy bills.

We'll help you find out if you qualify for an insulation grant to help you with the cost of installing insulation in your home.

Installing insulation will help you save money on your energy bills. Loft insulation can save you £180 a year and floor insulation could save you £85 a year.

If you have cavity walls, depending on the size of your home, cavity wall insulation can save you between £75 to £250 a year.

Over time, insulation will pay for itself with the savings you make on your energy bills, so it’s worth doing. If you need help with the initial cost of installing insulation, read on to find out what our experts recommend.

Paying for insulation

How you pay for insulation jobs will depend on your individual circumstances and the cost of the job.

You can do simple insulating jobs yourself relatively cheaply, such as draught proofing and loft insulation. Bigger jobs that need a professional installer can cost from about £415 for cavity wall insulation to around £10,000 for solid wall insulation.

To find out the costs, savings and payback times for the various insulation jobs, see our individual guides to:

Insulation grants

Cavity wall insulation and loft insulation used to be free for most people, under a government-backed Carbon Emission Reduction Target (CERT). This scheme stopped at the end of 2012, but it might still be possible to get a grant towards insulation under the new Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme.

Energy Company Obligation

There is money available for energy-efficient measures under a grant scheme called the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), if you meet certain criteria. Check our advice and call the Energy Saving Advice Service on 0300 123 1234 to find out whether you might be eligible.

For more information, check our guide to ECO.

Credit card and mortgages

You can also pay for insulation using a 0% on purchases credit card and repaying it over the term of your credit card deal. Or you could also consider increasing your mortgage to pay for larger and more expensive home improvements.

