Warm Home Discount

If you're struggling to pay your energy bills, the Warm Home Discount might be able to help. Find out if you qualify.

The Warm Home Discount is a £140 payment to help those struggling to pay their energy bills. Read on to find out whether you're eligible to receive the Warm Home Discount, and what you need to do to apply.

Who gets the Warm Home Discount?

The Warm Home Discount is a compulsory scheme for the large energy companies and is an annual credit they place in the account of those who are eligible. Some small energy suppliers also offer it.

During winter 2016/2017, the payment is £140. While this is a welcome saving, you should also make sure you are on the cheapest energy tariff for your home.

If you're on a standard tariff with one of the Big Six energy companies, you could save hundreds of pounds by switching. Check with our independent comparison site, Which? Switch, to find the cheapest energy deal for you.

The Warm Home Discount applies to two distinct groups:

The core group: if you receive the Guarantee Credit Element of Pension Credit, you're in this group. In most cases, your energy supplier will identify you automatically and you won't need to apply for it.

The broader group: customers in vulnerable groups. If you're on a low income or you get certain means-tested benefits you might qualify in this group. Each supplier has its own eligibility criteria, which are approved by the regulator Ofgem.

Is the Warm Home Discount only for pensioners?

No. Energy companies pay the Warm Home Discount to a broader group of people who struggle to pay energy bills. Gas and electricity suppliers have a degree of discretion over which of their customers make up the broader group and how many to help, based on their market share.

The participating suppliers have had their own eligibility criteria approved by Ofgem and have a limit on the number of customers who can benefit. Consumers who may be eligible could include those on low income with a disability, long-term illness, with young children or in receipt of certain means-tested benefits.

The actual criteria used will vary as they depend on which electricity supplier you are with. See the government's Warm Home Discount guidance for eligibility criteria for different suppliers.

Who offers the Warm Home Discount?

Only suppliers with more than 250,000 customers are legally obliged to offer the discount. These are:

Atlantic, British Gas, Co-operative Energy, EDF Energy, Eon, Ebico, Extra Energy, First Utility, M&S Energy, Npower, OVO Energy, Sainsbury's Energy, Scottish Gas, Scottish Hydro, Scottish Power, Southern Electric, SSE, Swalec, Utilita and Utility Warehouse.

Some smaller suppliers also offer the discount. These are:

Bristol Energy, GB Energy and Our Power. If your supplier isn't listed, check with it whether it offers the Warm Home Discount.

How to apply for the Warm Home Discount

Households in the core group should automatically receive the discount on their energy bill without having to take any action. You should get a letter confirming this, or telling you how to apply, if necessary. You should receive this letter by 16 December 2016. All payments are usually made during the winter months.

If you think you qualify in the core group but don't get a letter, contact the government's Warm Home Discount team on 0345 603 9439 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm).

Customers in the broader group will have to apply to their energy supplier - check with your energy supplier to find out its eligibility criteria. People with pay-as-you-go meters can also qualify for the discount.

The Warm Home Discount will be applied to your electricity account. So if you receive gas and electricity from different suppliers, you should contact your electricity provider to register. But if you get your gas and electricity from the same supplier you can ask it to credit your gas account instead.

Compare and switch suppliers Choose the fuel type

to compare: Gas and electricity Electricity

only Gas only

What if I switch supplier?

If you switch away from a larger supplier that offers the Warm Home Discount to a smaller supplier that doesn't, you will lose your Warm Home Discount. But some of the smaller suppliers could be cheaper for you overall, even when taking into account the value of the Warm Home Discount. So it is worth checking whether you will be better off.

An independent comparison site, such as our own Which? Switch, will show you how much you could save by switching away from your current supplier and tariff. Check if you're on the cheapest energy deal.

If you qualify for the Warm Home Discount under the broader group with your current supplier and want to switch to another supplier, check first that you would still qualify under the criteria of your new supplier's broader group. Again, take into consideration whether you could be better off by switching even if you were to lose the Warm Home Discount.

What about social tariffs?

The Warm Home Discount replaces the social tariffs that used to be offered by energy suppliers to help their most vulnerable customers. If you qualified for your supplier's social tariff, you should be eligible for the Warm Home Discount.

Where can I find out more?

Updated information on the Warm Home Discount is available from the government's website GOV.UK.