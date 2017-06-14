Want dreamy ice cream with minimum fuss? Then discover which ice cream makers we think are worth splashing out on.

Ice cream makers are simple machines that use a paddle to churn ice cream mixture in a very cold bowl.

However, they vary wildly in price, with those that we've looked at ranging from £25 all the way up to nearly £300 for the Sage by Heston Smart Scoop.

We've tested a range of models from brands such as Cuisinart and Magimix and the results of our rigorous lab tests are in the table below. Which? members can log in to see if you need to pay big bucks for an ice cream maker that works well, or if a budget alternative will do. Not yet a member? You can try a £1 Which? trial.

Ice cream maker reviews Model Pros and cons, features and price Test score Pros: Makes excellent ice cream without too much noise and it's fast and easy to use.

Cons: The bowl doesn't have clear markings so you have to guess when it's full.

Type: Freezable bowl

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. 72% Pros: Produces good quality ice cream, come with lots of recipes and is a compact size.

Cons: It's harder to assemble and clean than our Best Buy.

Type: Freezable bowl

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. 66% Pros: The ice cream it makes is excellent and it's easy to use.

Cons: Noise described as a constant, irritating grind. It's fiddly to remove ice cream from the paddle.

Type: Freezable bowl

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1Which? trial. 66% Pros: Makes good ice cream and comes with lots of recipes.

Cons: It's harder to use and assemble than some other ice cream makers and not that easy to clean.

Type: Freezable bowl

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. 65% Pros: The built-in freezer means you can make batch after batch of good-quality ice cream.

Cons: Some ice cream sticks to the bowl, so it's wasteful unless you leave it to soften first.

Type: Built-in freezer

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. 64% Pros: The controls are well marked and its simple to operate.

Cons: While the ice cream is satisfactory there are better options and it freezes inconsistently. It's also tricky to clean.

Type: Freezable bowl

To find out which ice cream maker we're talking about, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. 62%

First Look - the latest ice cream makers

We've tried out some more recent additions to the world of ice cream makers. Which? members can log in to see our first look reviews below.

Ice cream maker first look reviews Model Pros and cons, features and price Test score Yonanas frozen dessert maker

To find out what our researcher thought when she tried this dessert maker, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. None - first look only Sage by Heston Blumenthal

Smart Scoop BCI600UK To find out what our researcher thought when she tried this ice cream maker, log in now or try a £1 Which? trial. None - first look only

Does Which? currently test ice cream makers?

We haven't tested ice cream makers recently, as there is less demand for them than for other kitchen appliances. The results above are from our last test and all of the models are still available to buy.

When we tested ice cream makers we looked at the quality of the ice cream they made, using two recipes - one for a summer fruit coulis ice cream and the other a rum and raisin ice cream. These tested each machine’s ability to mix both wet and dry ingredients evenly, and how well they coped with tricky-to-freeze ingredients, such as alcohol.

We looked at how fast the machines make ice cream, including pre-chilling the freezing bowl or mixture. Finally, we looked at ease of use, including how easy the machines were to assemble and operate.

These assessments went towards a total test score, which is weighted as follows:

45% Ease of use

Ease of use 25% Quality of ice cream

Quality of ice cream 15% Noise

Noise 15% Time to make ice cream

If the ice cream maker you're interested in isn't one we've tested then check out our advice about how to buy the best ice cream maker.