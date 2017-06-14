How to buy the best indoor aerial

What type of aerial should I buy?

Indoor aerials come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but the key thing to consider is how you'll need to angle, or 'polarise' yours to match the local transmitter that's beaming Freeview to your home. If you don't do this, you could still see a fuzzy, distorted picture.

Some aerials are 'omnidirectional', meaning they don't need to be angled, but most will need to be polarised either horizontally or vertically. This is often just a simple process of shifting the aerial from one way to another.

The majority of transmitters in the UK are horizontally polarised, but the best thing to do is take a look at the rooftop aerials in your neighbourhood to see how they're aligned. That way you'll know what type of polarisation you'll need.

There are four main types of indoor aerial:

Monopole or 'rod' aerials: These look a bit like car antennas. They can be omnidirectional, but you'll also find ones that shift from horizontal to vertical polarisation.

Log periodics: These models look the most like typical roof-top aerials. They usually have a perspex fan and the aerial elements are etched onto the panel. The design of log periodics means they can usually be adjusted vertically or horizontally with ease.

Loop: Usually consisting of a circular loop, this design does not require any specific horizontal or vertical angling and so will work with both types of transmitter. We find that loops generally have good sensitivity, but don't always get every available channel.

Patch: These flat panel aerials can sometimes be mounted on walls or hidden away - some even double up as picture frames. They're often loops and antennas folded into a panel, and are usually omnidirectional, so you don't need to worry about horizontal or vertical angling.