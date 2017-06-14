How we test indoor aerials

We put every indoor TV aerial through a mixture of technical lab tests and real world assessments in actual homes. This enables us to give you expert and exhaustive verdicts you can trust.

Our unique testing can point you towards the Best Buy indoor aerials, and the ones that just aren't up to the job.

Read on to find out:

What makes a Which? Best Buy indoor TV aerial

How indoor TV aerials are tested in the lab

How we check whether they work in real homes

Should I buy it?

