Spray foam insulation, also called spray foam, is an alternative to traditional building insulation that’s becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

Spray foam insulation is versatile and can be used to insulate your roof, loft, walls and floor.

Read on to find out whether spray foam insulation is suitable for your home and how much it costs, compared with other types of insulation.

What is spray foam insulation?

As the name suggests, spray foam insulation is a liquid foam which is sprayed into position and sets into an insulating layer. It can be used to insulate your roof, loft, walls, floors and more.

It has been in use for over 30 years and is now becoming increasingly popular as it’s an effective insulator and can also stop air leakage. But it's pricier than traditional types of insulation, such as mineral or glass-wool, polystyrene slabs or expanded polystyrene (EPS).

There are two types of spray foam insulation to choose from:

Closed cell spray foam

Open cell spray foam

If spray foam insulation is right for your home and budget, the type you choose will depend on what you want it to do. Keep reading to find out more about the different types.

