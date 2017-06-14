Chromecast vs Fire TV Stick vs Apple TV vs Roku 3 vs NOW TV
By Callum Tennent
Google, Amazon, Apple, Roku and Sky NOW TV go head-to-head in our big-name internet TV box showdown. But which is the best streamer for you?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
You may be new to the world of internet TV boxes, but it's a market dominated by big-name brands you're bound to recognise, including Apple, Google and Amazon.
It can be tempting to opt for the familiar, 'safe' choice, but do models from the household names hold up in our tests? And how do boxes from specialist brand Roku compare? We've created this guide to help you pick the TV streamer that's right for you, comparing test results for the key products.
Just looking for our full range of internet TV streamers? Click to jump straight to our independent internet TV box reviews.
Chromecast vs Fire TV Stick vs Apple TV vs Roku 3 vs NOW TV Smart Box
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
Two-and-a-half years on from the release of the groundbreaking, enormously popular original, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has finally received an update. The big draw is the new Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control the streamer with spoken commands. Can it live up to the lofty standards of its predecessor? Read our full review to find out.
SKY NOW TV Smart Box
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
NOW TV is Sky's Freeview and on-demand service, and the Sky NOW TV Smart Box is its brand's internet TV box. With such a powerful name behind it and so many apps and services available there's a lot of expectation surrounding it. Does it live up to the hype? We sent it to our TV box test lab to find out.
Roku 3 (2015)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
The latest Roku device may not have much to set it apart from its predecessors, but the real question is does it do enough to set it apart from its rivals? Sign up or log in to find out.
Google Chromecast (2015)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
Is it really possible to pack a top-notch streaming experience into something scarcely larger than a USB stick? Find out in our full review.
Apple TV (4th generation)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
The latest iteration of the Apple TV doesn't look widely different on the surface - it's larger than the previous version, and with a sleeker looking remote, but it's what's under the hood that counts. With the introduction of a dedicated app store and voice control, there are clear differences here. We took it to the Which? test lab to find out whether or not it can compete with other big-name rivals.
We test internet TV boxes more thoroughly than anyone else
We buy every internet TV box we test and look at models of from all the popular brands, regardless of price. We speak to manufacturers and scour the market to make sure we test all the internet TV boxes that you'll find in the shops or online.
Which? doesn't only tell you about the Best Buy internet TV boxes that we recommend, we also tell you which streamers to avoid by labelling them as Don't Buys. If an internet TV box has an issue we feel is so bad it must be a fault, then we will buy a new example and retest it. We'll also speak to the manufacturer to find out what it plans to do about the problem. Plus, we regularly update our reviews to ensure that each model's ever-changing list of apps is kept up to date.
Only interested in seeing the very best internet TV boxes? See the top-scoring models we've reviewed by clicking through to our internet TV box Best Buys.