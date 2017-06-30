Kodi boxes: Everything you need to know

In the Autumn of 2016, a Teesside man was arrested for selling 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes - an internet TV streamer that allows you to choose from swathes of content, from blockbuster movies to live Premier League football.

This kicked off a Europe-wide debate as to the legality of the boxes. Unfortunately for consumers, it's a complex issue that surrounds what is at heart a very useful and intuitive way to enjoy digital media and on-demand content. Let's start at the beginning.

What is Kodi?

Kodi is probably best described as a 'media centre'. In fact, it first began life as XBMC, or Xbox Media Centre. It's essentially a versatile media player that's available across multiple platforms, allowing users to play files stored locally, such as videos and music, and stream live internet broadcasts and podcasts. Unlike, say, the Windows Media Player you'll find on your PC, it has a very user-friendly, intuitive interface and is highly customisable - this is what really sets it apart from its competition. The fact that you can simply stream whatever you want to watch, rather than spend time and bandwidth downloading large files, is also a huge draw.

A ‘Kodi box’ is a loose term for any internet TV box designed primarily for using with the Kodi app. Most of the time they’re sold with the app pre-installed - commonly known as 'fully loaded'. Technically, any TV streamer capable of installing the app could be a Kodi box, but when the term is used in the press and media it is most commonly in reference to the legally dubious first kind.

