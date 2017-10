Should I buy a hand mixer or stand mixer?

Why buy a stand mixer?

A stand mixer has a fixed stand and mixing bowl, with a lever-operated arm onto which you can fit various mixing attachments. Stand mixers use a planetary mixing action, which means the mixer doesn't just mix ingredients in the middle of the bowl, but instead moves around the bowl as the attachment counter-rotates for more thorough mixing.

Stand mixers can cost anything from around £80 to £800. They usually come with a large balloon whisk (for whipping and whisking), flat beater (for cake mixing and pastry) and dough hook (for bread). Some also include a beater with flexible silicon edges which scrapes any unmixed ingredients off the side of the bowl for a more even mix.

Some stand mixers can accommodate a variety of additional attachments such as jug blenders, mincers, food processors and even ice-cream makers, depending on the model. So while they may be initially more expensive, they can double up as a food processor, blender - and more besides.

Many models also include a splash-guard lid which fits over the mixing bowl and helps to keep ingredients in the bowl rather than splattered over the stand mixer itself or your kitchen work surface. To find out more, take a look at our full guide to mixer attachments.

Pros: Mixing bowl included, large attachments and bigger motor better suited to larger capacities, no effort involved in mixing, you can leave it to mix while you weigh out ingredients or get on with other things

Cons: Usually more expensive, large and heavy than other mixers, although this varies widely between models. Some models struggle with very small quantities

Not all stand mixers are created equal - we've found models that fail to mix ingredients properly, leaving you with flat or stodgy results.