Should I buy a hand mixer or stand mixer?

What about a hand mixer on a stand?

Hand mixers with stands are a halfway point between a hand mixer and stand mixer. They have a detachable hand mixer which fits onto a stand with a bowl, so you can pick it up and use it to mix, or slot it into the base and let it mix automatically.

At around £50, they're much cheaper than stand mixers. Some have rotating bowls, which helps to reach more of the mixture when using the stand, but generally the lack of planetary mixing action means they aren't as effective with mixing all your ingredients thoroughly.

Like with hand mixers, they have less speed options than with a stand mixer and you won't be able to get the same range of attachments. They also don't tend to be as sturdy or powerful either.

Lastly, the bowls tend to be smaller than those on stand mixers - between 1.5 to around 3 litres, while many stand mixers have bowls of 4 litres or more - so think about how much you'll want to bake.

It's worth keeping in mind that you don't have to spend £400 or more to get a great stand mixer as we've found Best Buy stand mixers for less than £180, so its probably worth trading up.

Pros: Cheaper than a stand mixer, allows you to rest the mixer without stopping mixing altogether

Cons: Mixing when fixed to the stand is less effective

Food mixer or food processor?

