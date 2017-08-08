Top five best cheap internet TV boxes under £40
By Callum Tennent
With the ubiquity of Freeview and the modern convenience of catch-up TV, fewer people are subscribing to a pricey satellite or cable service - and there are fantastic money-saving alternatives.
If all you need is a bit of BBC iPlayer here or some YouTube there, an internet TV box is the way to go. But if you end up paying over the odds for one, you're barely making a saving at all. On the other hand, a money-saving option may lack crucial features or offer poor image quality. That's why we've curated a list of the best cheap models you can buy.
Best internet TV boxes under £40
- Features and versitility:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
A convenient way for those wanting to access subscription programming on the cheap. It's also one of the cheapest streamers on the market in itself, making it a real bargain overall.
- Features and versitility:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
The latest version of a popular product, what's actually changed under the hood? As our expert review unveils itt's still the same, capable internet streamer it ever was - and that's no bad thing.
- Features and versitility:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Picture quality:
- 5 out of 5
The cheapest device from one of the biggest names on the market, this is a super-compact streamer. As it happens, it's also one of the best.
Cheap internet TV boxes: Bargain or banana skin?
We all want the best deal possible when making a new purchase, particularly when buying something new. Chances are you may have never owned a TV streamer before and are unaware of the benefits and frustrations. How bad could a cheaper model possibly be?
Which?'s unique tests reveal just what's in store for you if you pick up a sub-par model. Grainy video, crackling sound, unresponsive remotes and baffling on-screen menus are all problems you can avoid if you opt for a Best Buy instead. And, as the table above demonstrates, you don't have to break the bank for one, either.