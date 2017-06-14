Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Top three best cheap internet TV boxes

By Callum Tennent

These affordable internet TV boxes grant access to a world of films, boxsets, sports and on-demand for a fraction of the price of traditional pay-TV.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

With the ubiquity of Freeview and the modern convenience of catch-up TV, fewer people are subscribing to a pricey satellite or cable service - and there are fantastic money-saving alternatives.

If all you need is a bit of BBC iPlayer here or some YouTube there, an internet TV box is the way to go. But if you end up paying over the odds for one, you're barely making a saving at all. On the other hand, a money-saving option may lack crucial features or offer poor image quality. That's why we've curated a list of the best cheap models you can buy.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?

Best internet TV boxes under £40

SKY NOW TV (2015)
Today's best price £14.99
Which? score 83%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Features and versitility:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Picture quality:
5 out of 5

A convenient way for those wanting to access subscription programming on the cheap. It's also one of the cheapest streamers on the market in itself, making it a real bargain overall.

Sign up to reveal product
Google Chromecast (2015)
Today's best price £30.00
Which? score 83%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Features and versitility:
3 out of 5
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Picture quality:
5 out of 5

The latest version of a popular product, what's actually changed under the hood? As our expert review unveils itt's still the same, capable internet streamer it ever was - and that's no bad thing.

Sign up to reveal product
Roku Streaming Stick (3500EU)
Today's best price £39.00
Which? score 82%
Reviewed Sep 2014
Best Buy
Features and versitility:
4 out of 5
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Picture quality:
5 out of 5

The cheapest device from one of the biggest names on the market, this is a super-compact streamer. As it happens, it's also one of the best.

Sign up to reveal product

Not found the product for you? Browse all of our internet TV box reviews.

Cheap internet TV boxes: Bargain or banana skin?

We all want the best deal possible when making a new purchase, particularly when buying something new. Chances are you may have never owned a TV streamer before and are unaware of the benefits and frustrations. How bad could a cheaper model possibly be?

Which?'s unique tests reveal just what's in store for you if you pick up a sub-par model. Grainy video, crackling sound, unresponsive remotes and baffling on-screen menus are all problems you can avoid if you opt for a Best Buy instead. And, as the table above demonstrates, you don't have to break the bank for one, either.

SHARE THIS PAGE

Related products

Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Launched: Apr 2017

Reviewed: Apr 2017

Typical price

£39.00

Google

Chromecast Ultra

Launched: Nov 2016

Reviewed: Feb 2017

Today's best price

£69.00

SKY

NOW TV Smart Box

Launched: Jul 2016

Reviewed: Sep 2016

Typical price

£40.00

See all internet tv boxes
Which? works for you © Which? 2017