Which Roku should I buy?

We test internet TV boxes more thoroughly than anyone else

We buy every internet TV box we test and look at models of from all the popular brands, regardless of price. We speak to manufacturers and scour the market to make sure we test all the internet TV boxes that you'll find in the shops or online. Every model is treated and tested exactly the same way in a strictly-controlled lab environment. We use the same set-up every time to ensure that sound and video results are the same, and we use the same exclusive internet connection so we know which boxes run faster than others.

Which? doesn't only tell you about the Best Buy internet TV boxes that we recommend, we also tell you which models to avoid with our Don't Buys. If an internet TV box has an issue we feel is so bad it must be a fault, then we will buy a new version and retest it. We'll also speak to the manufacturer to find out what it plans to do about the problem.

