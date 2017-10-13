Which Roku should you buy?
By Callum Tennent
Roku is one of the biggest names in the TV streaming market. But with such similar models, how do you decide which one to buy? Our guide is here to help.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Roku is a big name in internet TV streaming, and one of the few brands out there dedicated exclusively to it. When it comes to picking a TV box for your home you'd be remiss to overlook it.
As far as internet TV boxes go, Roku devices have just about everything you could want. The Roku 2, Roku 3 and Roku Streaming Stick all have Full-HD picture, wi-fi capability, app control, smart-search, an intuitive TV guide and an enormous selection of channels and players. There are a few key differences though, which we'll explain in the table below.
Interested in seeing all our brands on test? Click to see all our internet TV box reviews.
Which Roku should I buy?
Roku 3 (2015)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
The Roku 3 is, rather confusingly, an update of the previous Roku model, also called the Roku 3. So what's the difference, and are the changes enough to justify purchasing this latest iteration? Find out in our full review.
Roku 2 (2015)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
As the name suggests, this Roku 2 is 2015's update to the previous year's model of the same name. But what's the difference? Not a great deal - it's ditched the phono outputs and added USB and Ethernet ports, though. Are the changes enough to justify purchasing the latest iteration of the Roku 2? Log-in to find out.
Roku Streaming Stick (3500EU)
- Features and versitility:
- Member exclusive
- Ease of use:
- Member exclusive
- Picture quality:
- Member exclusive
The Roku Streaming Stick (3500EU) is the latest addition to the Roku range, joining the three black boxes that it currently offers. It's not much bigger than a memory stick, so how does it compare to larger rival models? We tested one out in our lab to find out.
We test internet TV boxes more thoroughly than anyone else
We buy every internet TV box we test and look at models of from all the popular brands, regardless of price. We speak to manufacturers and scour the market to make sure we test all the internet TV boxes that you'll find in the shops or online. Every model is treated and tested exactly the same way in a strictly-controlled lab environment. We use the same set-up every time to ensure that sound and video results are the same, and we use the same exclusive internet connection so we know which boxes run faster than others.
Which? doesn't only tell you about the Best Buy internet TV boxes that we recommend, we also tell you which models to avoid with our Don't Buys. If an internet TV box has an issue we feel is so bad it must be a fault, then we will buy a new version and retest it. We'll also speak to the manufacturer to find out what it plans to do about the problem.
Like the look of the Roku models but want to know more? Discover all the streamers we've tested by heading over to our expert internet TV box reviews.