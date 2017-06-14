5 easy ways to get your five-a-day

If you're keen to increase the amount of fruit and veg in your diet, there are plenty of gadgets you can buy that are designed to make eating healthily fast and easy.

From making fruit smoothies, fresh juices and homemade soup to tasty pasta substitutes, such as courgetti, these appliances provide inventive ways to pack more fruit and veg into your day.

Read on to find out about the top kitchen gadgets that we think could help you to make changes to your eating habits in 2016, and to get the Which? verdict on which ones are best.

If you already know what you want, you can skip straight to our independent reviews, including our pick of the best blenders, best juicers, spiralizers and soup makers.