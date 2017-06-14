Juicers advice guides

Juicers advice guidesOur expert buying guides explain all you need to know about choosing the best juicer for you.FeaturedHow to buy the best juicerby Jane DarlingOur expert guide explains how to shop for a juicer, including how much you need to spend and the pros and cons of different types of juicer.FeaturedHow we test juicersby Jane DarlingFind out how Which? tests juicers from brands including Philips, Sage and Dualit, to uncover the best juicers for you to buy.FeaturedTop five best juicersby Jane DarlingOur pick of the best juicers, selected from our top-scoring models. If you're on a budget, low on space, or want the latest features, we've got juicers for you.Put us to the testOur Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.Sign up nowor loginSlow juicers vs fast juicersShould you buy a slow juicer or a centrifugal model? Which? examines the health claims around slow vs fast juicing, and explains the pros and cons of each.5 easy ways to get your five-a-dayLooking to get more fruit and veg into your diet? From blenders and juicers to spiralizers, find out which healthy eating gadgets are Which?'s top picks.