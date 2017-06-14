How we test juicers

We've independently tested a wide range of both centrifugal and masticating juicers, juicing our way through mountains of fruit and veg to find out which models extract the most juice with the least fuss.

You can rely on our comparative, scientifically controlled tests to reveal the best models out there, and to let you compare models on an even footing. Our reviews can help you to find the best model for whatever feature matters the most, from ease of cleaning to noise, speed and different types of juice.

Our juicer reviews answer the most crucial questions about juicers:

How good is it at basic juicing?

What's it like at juicing fruit?

Can it juice tougher ingredients such as raw veg?

How noisy is it?

Is the juicer easy to use and clean?

Should I buy it?

Only the models that score highly in each of these areas earn our Best Buy juicer recommendation.