Top five best juicers
By Jane Darling
Keen to start juicing? Here's our top pick of the juicers that have aced our rigorous tests.
Looking for our full reviews? Head straight to our thorough, independent juicer reviews.
The best juicer for you
Juicers have made a big comeback and there’s now more choice in the shops than ever. From standard centrifugal models to pricey slow juicers (also known as cold press or masticating juicers), there is a dizzying array of different models to choose from. With prices ranging from £20 to over £400, it pays to make the right choice for you and your budget.
Whether you just like the occasional fresh juice or are keen to commit to a juice diet, we’ve rounded up the best juicers for you. And as they’ve all gone through our demanding lab tests, you can rest assured that they’ll extract maximum juice from your fruit and veg, while still being easy to use and clean.
|Top five juicers
|Why we love it
|Quantity of juice
|Ease of cleaning
|Score
|
Best juicer on test
|
An excellent centrifugal juicer that's currently our best on test.
Whether you're juicing oranges, fruit or veg, this juicer will quickly and quietly make tasty and plentiful juice. It's also a breeze to clean.
|87%
|
Best compact juicer
|
This compact centrifugal juicer is no bigger than a kettle, and is one of the best we've tested.
It's ideal for those with limited worktop space who are keen to start juicing, as it's really simple to use, quick to extract lots of juice, and easy to clean.
|83%
|Stylish compact juicer
|
A very good centrifugal juicer from a range endorsed by a well-known chef.
It makes plenty of good juice, whether from fruit or veg - and it does the job quickly. It's both easy to use and easy to clean.
|82%
|
Good anti-drip feature
|
An excellent centrifugal juicer that makes very smooth, pleasant juice
It’s got a good anti-drip feature that flips up and seals the gap so any remaining juice doesn't drip onto your worktop.
|81%
|
Easy-to-clean juicer
|
|81%
Not quite what you needed?
Why Which? juicer reviews are better
Which? tests juicers more thoroughly than anyone else, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We test the most popular, innovative and newest juicers on shop shelves to find out which ones will help you towards your five-a-day. The best juicers juice all kinds of fruit and veg quickly and effectively, extracting lots of tasty juice.
We make three different kinds of juice with each juicer - including mixed fruit, citrus and vegetable juice - rating the resulting juice for smoothness, consistency and taste. We also measure how much is extracted, to uncover the models that give you more juice for your money.
Juicers can be a nightmare to clean, so we score each one on how easy it is to dismantle and clean after use, as well as how noisy it is. This means you won't end up wasting your money on a model that's a faff to use and ends up gathering dust in a cupboard.
To compare all the models we've tested, and find the right juicer for your budget, head to our juicer reviews.