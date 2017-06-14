Kettle and toaster sets
By Matt Clear
Looking for a matching kettle and toaster? Get inspiration with our selection of stylish matching sets, plus handy tips for getting a good deal.
Matching kettle and toaster sets, like the Breville models above, are a quick and easy way to refresh the overall look of your kitchen.
Most popular brands, including Breville, Dualit, DeLonghi, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs make matching kettle and toaster sets, so there are plenty to choose from.
We've rounded up a selection of matching sets below to suit different budgets and kitchens. And, to make sure you get the best deal, we've included our top tips for buying a great-value kettle and toaster set further down the page.
While a matching set can brighten up your worktop, you'll also want to be sure it's good at making your tea and toast. We've reviewed more than 50 kettles that have matching toasters, so if the selection below isn't to your taste, head to our kettle reviews to find the best kettle for you.
If great toast is your top priority, start with our Best Buy Toasters.
Breville Aurora kettle (VKJ741) and toaster (VTT475)
The retro-look red Aurora kettle can boil just one cup of water at a time, and the toaster lets you lift up the bread to check on it while it's still toasting. Read our full Breville Aurora VKJ741 kettle review and Breville Aurora VTT475 toaster review to find out everything else you need to know about this pair.
Hotpoint Digital kettle (WK30EAX0UK) and toaster (TT22EAX0UK)
Great for modern kitchens, the brushed steel Hotpoint kettle and toaster both have digital displays and controls, and the kettle has multiple temperature options for herbal teas and coffee. Get our verdict in our Hotpoint Digital WK30EAX0UK kettle review and Hotpoint TT22EAXOUK toaster review.
DeLonghi Scultura kettle (KBZ3001BG) and toaster (CTZ4003)
This stylish set is available in several metallic colours. The kettle is able to boil just one cup of water at a time and the toaster has separate controls for each pair of slots. Read the DeLonghi Scultura KBZ3001BG kettle review and the Delonghi Scultura CTZ4003 toaster review to find out if they live up to their good looks in our tough tests.
Bodum Bistro kettle (11138-294) and toaster (10709-294)
This striking, brightly coloured kettle and toaster set comes in a range of colours. The kettle is lightweight and easy to carry, but is it quick and efficient to boil? Find out by checking out our Bodum Bistro 11138-294 kettle review and Bodum Bistro 10709-294 toaster review.
Bosch Village kettle (TWK3A033GB) and toaster (TAT3A013GB)
This set is cheaper than most Bosch kettles and toasters and is available in black, red or cream. Our Bosch Village TWK3A033GB kettle review and Bosch Village TAT3013 toaster review will tell you whether it's a worthwhile bargain or not.
Morphy Richards Chroma kettle (101207) and toaster (221107)
This Morphy Richards kettle can help you save electricity as it lets you boil small amounts of water, and the toaster is easy to use. Get our full verdict in the Morphy Richards Chroma 101207 kettle review and Morphy Richards Chroma 221107 toaster review. This set comes in red, purple, and cream.
Breville Colour Notes kettle (VKJ926) and toaster (VTT628)
The glossy Colour Notes range is available in cream or polished steel as well as red. They look smart, and aren't super pricey, but do they do a good job? Read our Breville Colour Notes VKJ926 kettle review and Breville VTT628 Colour Notes toaster review to find out how this set fared in our tough tests.
KitchenAid Artisan kettle (5KEK1522BER) and toaster (5KMT2204BER)
KitchenAid's Artisan range is pricey, but has premium features like multiple temperature settings and a real-time temperature dial on the kettle - and a countdown indicator on the toaster. It's available in a range of colours too. Find out if it's worth shelling out for by reading our full KitchenAid Artisan 5KEK1522BER kettle review and KitchenAid Artisan 5KMT2204BER toaster review.
Where to buy cheap kettle and toaster sets
Shop online
Keep an eye out for cheap deals on bundled products from sites such as Amazon or eBay. Amazon often bundles 'frequently bought together' products or matching items at a slightly discounted rate, even pulling together items from different sellers. Retailers such as Argos often have bundled deals for matching kettle and toaster sets, too.
Seasonal sales
The January sales, or September - when shops try to tempt students heading to university to stock up on budget kitchen gadgets - are good times to look for kettle and toaster bargain sets (see our guide to getting discounts on products for more seasonal shopping tips).
Supermarkets
Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco can be a good place to shop for low-cost, own-brand kettle and toaster packs from as little as £12 - although the quality of supermarket own-brand appliances varies a lot, so check our reviews before you buy to avoid a cheap dud.
Buying a kettle and toaster separately
It's not always cheaper to buy a combined kettle and toaster set, particularly if you spot one of the products on offer at a lower price. It makes sense to check the individual prices of each product before you buy a set - just in case.
Which? test results show that Best Buy kettles won't always have an equally good matching toaster, and vice-versa. It doesn't matter how great a kettle and toaster set looks if one of the products is a dud, so take a look at our kettle reviews and toaster reviews so you can find a pairing that won't disappoint.