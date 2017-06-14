Best Buy kettles
Best Buy kettles are the fastest and quietest you can buy. Find the best kettle here, whatever your budget.
Every kettle can boil water - but that doesn't mean that they're all the same. The worst will take ages to boil, waste energy by staying on after they've reached boiling point and kill conversation with aggressive noise levels.
Our kettle tests cover all this and more, to help you find a kettle that works like a dream - boiling quickly, quietly and efficiently. We test everything from premium brands to budget supermarket models - with our reviews of more than 200 kettles, you're sure to find the perfect match for your home.
- We highlight kettles that let you only boil the water you need, so that you can save money on your energy bills.
- We let you know how noisy each kettle is, so your dinner isn't ruined by a noisy boiler.
- We fill each kettle to the top to find out how heavy it really is, so you can choose a kettle that won't weigh you down.
How we uncover the best kettles
Our kettle tests are designed to uncover the very best kettles - and the models to avoid. We use more than 100 different assessments to sort the good kettles from the mediocre.
- Speed We time how long it takes to boil each kettle - the slowest ones take twice as long as the fastest, leaving you hanging around.
- Noise We measure the decibel level of each kettle while boiling, so you can avoid noisy or irritating models.
- Limescale filter We rate how effective each kettle's limescale filter is, so you don't end up with nasty white flakes in your tea.
- Minimum fill We reward the kettles that let you boil small amounts of water in one go, as this helps you save time and energy.
- Ease of use We look at how easy it is to fill and pour the kettle, how easy it is to see how full it is, and whether it's light and comfortable to carry.
Kettle reviews you can trust
We've reviewed kettles from more than 30 brands, including Breville, DeLonghi, Dualit, Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs. We test the big brands alongside own-label kettles from Argos, Lakeland and major supermarkets, so you know whether it's worth spending more on a kettle from a big name.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
