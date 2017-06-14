Reliable kettle brands
By Matt Clear
Our unique reliability ratings enable you to compare how reliable different kettle brands are. The better the score, the less likely it is that a kettle from that brand will break down on you.
The table below reveals reliability ratings for 12 popular kettle brands, so you can see which are the most and least reliable.
Of course, you'll also want to be sure your kettle is fast, quiet and energy efficient. Once you've found a brand you can count on in the table below, head to our kettle reviews to find a Best Buy kettle from that brand.
|Most and least reliable kettle brands
Table notes
Ratings based on a Which? survey of 2,527 kettle owners carried out in May 2015. Sample sizes: Argos (66), Asda (55), Bosch (234), Breville (251), DeLonghi (88), Dualit (96), Kenwood (220), Morphy Richards (261), Philips (237), Prestige (37), Russell Hobbs (504), Tefal (33), Tesco (109).
How kettle brands compare
Our Which? reliability scores are based on the experiences of more than 2,000 kettle owners. We asked owners to tell us about their brand of kettle and whether it had developed any faults - or had broken down altogether. The scores take into consideration the proportion of kettles with problems per brand, and the faults are weighted so more serious problems account for more of the score.
To feature in our table, the brand needed to get at least 30 responses in our survey to get an individual score, but all responses contribute to the overall category scores. We adjust scores to account for the kettle's age, to avoid newer or older models influencing the score unfairly.
84%The reliability score for the most reliable kettle brand
Overall, our survey shows that kettles are one of the less reliable kitchen appliances – only one brand earns a good score for reliability, while four other brands pick up poor scores. In fact, our research shows that almost two thirds of kettles will develop a fault within four years of you buying it.
Brands including Argos, Asda, Bosch, Breville, DeLonghi, Dualit, Kenwood, Morphy Richards, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Tefal and Tesco are ranked in the table above.
Common kettle problems
When we surveyed Which? members about the problems they'd encountered with their kettles, problems with limescale was the most frequent.
The top three most common problems are listed below, along with the percentage of owners who'd experienced them:
- Problems with limescale 15%
- The kettle started leaking 12%
- The kettle stopped working 8%
