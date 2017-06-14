Don't Buy kitchen knives

We give our Don't Buy logo to those knives that score so poorly in our tests that we think you should avoid them altogether.

Buy the wrong kitchen knife and you may find that the joy of cooking is turned into a nightmare of blunt blades and badly chopped veg.

Our test lab reviews don’t just tell you which kitchen knives are the sharpest and best for cutting, we also highlight the knives that are so bad that we recommend you avoid them altogether.

We don’t just judge the sharpness of a knife by cutting with it when it’s new. We also measure how sharp it stays over time. In our tests, the worst knives manage only 15% of the cutting depth achieved by the sharpest knives.

Having a sharp knife is no good if it’s uncomfortable to use. To avoid you buying a knife that just doesn’t feel right, our experts cut through 21kg of steak to make sure the knives both cut right and feel good when cutting.

Knives need to be durable, and that’s why we strength-test the handle and the blade of every knife we test to check how resistant to damage it is. We have no faith in the durability of the worst knives we’ve tested.

