Full kitchen knife test results

Find out which kitchen knives topped our lab tests. We've rated each one for sharpness, food preparation, handle comfort and more.

For professional-looking slicing and dicing, you need a sharp knife that handles well. A cook’s or chef’s knife is a good choice for any kitchen because it covers a range of tasks, from creating wafer-thin cucumber slices to cubing hard vegetables and chopping herbs. The most popular size is the 20cm knife, but smaller and larger versions are often available.

There’s a huge range of chef’s knives available, from humble offerings stamped out of sheets of steel and costing less than £10, to individually-forged professional-quality blades hardened in ice, costing more than £100 for a single knife. An increasing number come with a celebrity chef’s name on the packaging.

To find which really do the jobs you need them to do, we put 20 cook’s and chef’s knives costing between £10 and £100 to work in the Which? test lab. The good news is that two knives each costing less than £30 did just as well as knives costing up to five times more. So whether you’re looking for a cheap knife for your first home or a branded knife for creating cuisine worthy of a top restaurant, we’ve got an option for all budgets.

