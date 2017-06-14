Full kitchen knife test results

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Find out which kitchen knives topped our lab tests. We've rated each one for sharpness, food preparation, handle comfort and more.

For professional-looking slicing and dicing, you need a sharp knife that handles well. A cook’s or chef’s knife is a good choice for any kitchen because it covers a range of tasks, from creating wafer-thin cucumber slices to cubing hard vegetables and chopping herbs. The most popular size is the 20cm knife, but smaller and larger versions are often available.

There’s a huge range of chef’s knives available, from humble offerings stamped out of sheets of steel and costing less than £10, to individually-forged professional-quality blades hardened in ice, costing more than £100 for a single knife. An increasing number come with a celebrity chef’s name on the packaging.

To find which really do the jobs you need them to do, we put 20 cook’s and chef’s knives costing between £10 and £100 to work in the Which? test lab. The good news is that two knives each costing less than £30 did just as well as knives costing up to five times more. So whether you’re looking for a cheap knife for your first home or a branded knife for creating cuisine worthy of a top restaurant, we’ve got an option for all budgets.

