Best laptop brands
Dell laptops: Which should I buy?
By Adam Marshall
Dell is an instantly recognisable name to most people, especially if you've ever worked in an office with computers. It has a reputation for serious, no-frills laptops. But that doesn't necessarily mean it has always been the best PC brand for your home.
With its everyday Inspiron range and premium XPS range, Dell is seeking to change that. Read on to find out more about Dell's laptops and which models we rate most highly.
Just want to see our in-depth reviews of Dell PCs? Then find comparisons of every model on test in our Dell laptop reviews.
Best Dell laptops
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
One of the best Windows laptops we've ever tested and a genuine match for the Apple MacBook range. A sleek, powerful and portable Dell ultrabook.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
Powerful, easy-to-use 17-inch computers don't come much finer than this. The 1TB storage, solid-state drive and 16GB Ram make for a very fast PC indeed.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Processor:
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
It won't win any neauty contests, but if you value practical, frustration-free computing over fancy gimmicks and trimmings, then this 15-inch laptop is for you.
Dell XPS range
Dell says that its XPS laptops are 'designed to be the best'. And it's clear from the premium feel (and price tag) that the company has spent a lot of time and money on its flagship computer line.
The XPS series is available in 12-inch, 13-inch and 15-inch versions, and you can pay extra to get your hands on better specs. But it's the XPS 13 that's the jewel in the manufacturer's crown - this Dell ultrabook is marketed to compete with the likes of the Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Book.
'Designed to be the best'
Dell Inspiron range
Inspiron is Dell's laptop range for home users. Inspiron models come in a multitude of dimensions and specifications, so you can pick out the ideal laptop for your needs.
Need something small and portable that you can get on the cheap? Then there's the Inspiron 11 3000. Have to replace your old desktop PC and so want something with loads of power, storage and screen space? Then it would be the Inspiron 17 7000.
The first number in the model name refers to the screen size (so 11 = 11-inch, 17 = 17-inch, etc) while the second number is where the laptop ranks in the series - 3000s are cheap and basic, while 7000s are top-of-the-range.
If you're looking for a versatile laptop that can double as a tablet, Dell has 2-in-1 Inspirons. Their touchscreen displays rotate 360 degrees back on themselves around the hinge, so you can use it like a tablet.
Dell Chromebooks
Dell doesn't make a lot of Chromebooks, but you may come across them if you're looking at laptops in the sub-£300 bracket.
If you're not yet familiar with what these laptops are, take a read of our guide to what a Chromebook is. This also includes some top Chromebook models picked out from our testing.
Dell laptops: How much do I need to spend?
- Up to £200 - Dell doesn't specialise in cheap laptops, but you can sometimes find its small, budget Inspiron 3000 range for less than £200.
- £200 to £500 - You'll still only be able to afford the entry-level 3000 Inspirons in this price bracket, but you'll find bigger screen sizes and laptop-tablet convertibles, too.
- £500 to £1,000 - The mainstay of Dell's Inspiron range. You can buy very respectable Dells for around £700, or pay a little more for something bigger and/or faster.
- £1,000+ - This is reserved for the Dell XPS range - the brand's premium laptop models.
Now compare Dell laptops to the best that other manufacturers can offer - head to our laptop reviews.