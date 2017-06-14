Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

How to buy the best laptop

Best laptops for students

By Callum Tennent

We round up the three highest scoring suitable laptops from our expert lab tests to help you find the very best laptop for school, college or university life.

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.

The best laptop for students

Nowadays, if you’re going to attend university or college, you will absolutely need a personal computer to take along with you. It’s impractical to take a tower PC or an all-in-one, so a laptop makes perfect sense. We’ve rounded up our top three laptops for students, all of which have great battery life, a compact screen and weigh less than 2kg. They won't break the bank, either, and are all more than capable of handling student essentials like word processing, web-browsing and media playback.

Student laptops

Apple MacBook Air 13
Today's best price £815.00
Which? score 94%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Performance:
5 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
5 out of 5
Sound quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

It remains the best rated laptop we've ever tested. If it's in your budget, you'll be the envy of the campus.

Acer Swift 3
Typical price £600.00
Which? score 76%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Best Buy
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
4 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Sound quality:
2 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

Sleek and portable enough that you could use it without trouble in a lecture, but has the goods under the hood to make it powerful enough in the home as well.

Asus E200
Today's best price £169.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Performance:
2 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Sound quality:
2 out of 5
Portability:
5 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Weight (kg):
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

If you're happy to stream your films and tunes and don't mind working from the Cloud, this is a genuine bargain and lovely to use.

We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

When testing laptops in the Which? test lab we monitor, measure and test more than 260 different criteria to ensure that we have every base covered. Everything from battery life and screen brightness to key dimensions and USB data transfer rate is considered.

