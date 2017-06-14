How to buy the best laptop
Best laptops for students
By Callum Tennent
The best laptop for students
Nowadays, if you’re going to attend university or college, you will absolutely need a personal computer to take along with you. It’s impractical to take a tower PC or an all-in-one, so a laptop makes perfect sense. We’ve rounded up our top three laptops for students, all of which have great battery life, a compact screen and weigh less than 2kg. They won't break the bank, either, and are all more than capable of handling student essentials like word processing, web-browsing and media playback.
Student laptops
- Performance:
- 5 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
It remains the best rated laptop we've ever tested. If it's in your budget, you'll be the envy of the campus.
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
Sleek and portable enough that you could use it without trouble in a lecture, but has the goods under the hood to make it powerful enough in the home as well.
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Portability:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Resolution (pixels):
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
- Member exclusive
If you're happy to stream your films and tunes and don't mind working from the Cloud, this is a genuine bargain and lovely to use.
