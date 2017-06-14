How to buy the best laptop
Best touchscreen laptops
By Callum Tennent
Article 4 of 6
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.
The best touchscreen laptop for you
Touchscreen laptops, once nothing more than a novelty, now form a major part of the laptop market. These laptops work not because they're based around their touchscreen, but because their touchscreen functionality complements the conventional set-up so nicely. This page features the three best touchscreen laptops we've tested. To clarify, they have been selected based on their overall score, not on the rating of the touchscreens themselves.
|Laptop
|Click for full review
|Performance
|Screen quality
|Score
|86%
|
Unlike the other two models in this table, you can entirely remove the screen of this Best Buy convertible and use it like a tablet. It's no one-trick pony though – the specs are superb, too.
Read the full review and discover the benefits of Which? with a Which? trial.
|85%
|
This convertible laptop has both style and substance in spades. In fact, it's very difficult to pick any flaws in it at all – it scored well in our tests across the board.
Read the full review and discover the benefits of Which? with a Which? trial.
|84%
|
When used in tablet mode, this convertible's touchscreen really shows what it can do. The 3200x1800 resolution display is superb and the 2.5Ghz processor is fast enough to cope easily with most tasks.
Read the full review and discover the benefits of Which? with a Which? trial.
KeyMember Content
We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
When testing laptops in the Which? test lab, we monitor, measure and test more than 260 different criteria to ensure that we have every base covered. Everything from battery life and screen brightness to key dimensions and USB data transfer rate is considered.
We even use thermal imaging to see just how hot laptops get under stress. When Which? passes judgment on a laptop, you can be sure that if there's a problem to be found with it we'll let you know.