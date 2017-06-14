How to buy the best laptop
Best Windows 10 laptops
By Adam Marshall
Get the most out of Microsoft's latest operating system with a Best Buy PC – these are the best Windows laptops for every need.
Choose the best Windows 10 laptop for you
'It’s the Windows you know, only better' – that's what Microsoft says about Windows 10 – the successor to its much-maligned Windows 8. But an operating system can only shine if the hardware it runs on is up to scratch.
If you're looking for a brand new Windows 10-ready machine, we've picked out five of the best laptops on the market that won't disappoint. These Best Buys all have superb screens and rapid processors, they scored well in our reliability survey and are sublime to use – the premier Windows 10 experience.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Resolution (pixels):
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
One of the best-constructed and most pleasant to use laptops around. It's the best Windows PCs we've ever tested and a genuine match for the Apple MacBook range.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Portability:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Resolution (pixels):
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
The screen looks incredible, the processor goes like an express train and it's a dream to use. Plus, the screen's detachable so you can use it like a tablet.
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Performance:
- 4 out of 5
- Battery:
- 3 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Portability:
- 2 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Resolution (pixels):
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
17-inch laptops don't come any better than this. It's powerful, easy-to-use and - for the size - even fairly portable.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Performance:
- 2 out of 5
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Portability:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Resolution (pixels):
- Processor:
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
We couldn't quite believe how good this sub-£200 laptop is. To find a Best Buy laptop for such a rock-bottom price is rare indeed. A true bargain.
Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.
Windows 10 review
It's all very well splashing out on the latest and greatest hardware, but it's not going to do you much good if the operating system is lousy. Microsoft makes some lofty claims about the quality of Windows 10 – but then it did about Windows 8, too.
So how good is Windows 10 really? Does the return of the traditional Start menu, introduction of Cortana and its other new features make it worth upgrading? Or should you stick with your current version of Microsoft's operating system? Find out what's new and whether you should get it in our Windows 10 review.
We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else
Because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We use a vast combination of objective and subjective examinations to ensure that the laptops we recommend truly are the best. As well as using light-monitoring equipment to evaluate screen quality, for example, we also have a panel of experts to see how each laptop's screen looks in various environments, and whether it suffers from distracting reflections.
From battery life to the sound you'll get from the speakers, we test every nook and cranny. Find out which machines flew through our in-depth tests by discovering all our Best Buy laptops.
