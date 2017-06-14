Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

How to buy the best laptop

Best Windows 10 laptops

By Adam Marshall

Article 3 of 6

Get the most out of Microsoft's latest operating system with a Best Buy PC – these are the best Windows laptops for every need.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Choose the best Windows 10 laptop for you

'It’s the Windows you know, only better' – that's what Microsoft says about Windows 10 – the successor to its much-maligned Windows 8. But an operating system can only shine if the hardware it runs on is up to scratch.

If you're looking for a brand new Windows 10-ready machine, we've picked out five of the best laptops on the market that won't disappoint. These Best Buys all have superb screens and rapid processors, they scored well in our reliability survey and are sublime to use – the premier Windows 10 experience.

Best Windows 10 laptops

Dell XPS 13
Typical price £1,049.00
Which? score 89%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
5 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Processor:
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

One of the best-constructed and most pleasant to use laptops around. It's the best Windows PCs we've ever tested and a genuine match for the Apple MacBook range.

Sign up to reveal product
Microsoft Surface Book
Today's best price £1,299.00
Which? score 86%
Reviewed Mar 2017
Best Buy
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
5 out of 5
Portability:
4 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Processor:
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

The screen looks incredible, the processor goes like an express train and it's a dream to use. Plus, the screen's detachable so you can use it like a tablet.

Sign up to reveal product
Dell Inspiron 17 7000 series
Typical price £999.00
Which? score 78%
Reviewed Aug 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
5 out of 5
Performance:
4 out of 5
Battery:
3 out of 5
Screen quality:
4 out of 5
Portability:
2 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Processor:
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

17-inch laptops don't come any better than this. It's powerful, easy-to-use and - for the size - even fairly portable.

Sign up to reveal product
Asus E200
Today's best price £169.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Jun 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Performance:
2 out of 5
Battery:
5 out of 5
Screen quality:
3 out of 5
Portability:
5 out of 5
Screen size (inches):
Member exclusive
Resolution (pixels):
Member exclusive
Processor:
Member exclusive
Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Member exclusive

We couldn't quite believe how good this sub-£200 laptop is. To find a Best Buy laptop for such a rock-bottom price is rare indeed. A true bargain.

Sign up to reveal product

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.

Windows 10 review

It's all very well splashing out on the latest and greatest hardware, but it's not going to do you much good if the operating system is lousy. Microsoft makes some lofty claims about the quality of Windows 10 – but then it did about Windows 8, too.

So how good is Windows 10 really? Does the return of the traditional Start menu, introduction of Cortana and its other new features make it worth upgrading? Or should you stick with your current version of Microsoft's operating system? Find out what's new and whether you should get it in our Windows 10 review.

We test laptops more thoroughly than anyone else

Because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.

We use a vast combination of objective and subjective examinations to ensure that the laptops we recommend truly are the best. As well as using light-monitoring equipment to evaluate screen quality, for example, we also have a panel of experts to see how each laptop's screen looks in various environments, and whether it suffers from distracting reflections.

From battery life to the sound you'll get from the speakers, we test every nook and cranny. Find out which machines flew through our in-depth tests by discovering all our Best Buy laptops.

To discover the benefits take a Which? trial for £1 and you'll receive access to all our online content.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Mac vs PC: pros and cons

next

Best touchscreen laptops

More on laptops

All advice on laptops
Which? works for you © Which? 2017