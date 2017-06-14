Best Windows 10 laptops

Looking for our full reviews? Click to jump straight to our independent laptop reviews.

Windows 10 review

It's all very well splashing out on the latest and greatest hardware, but it's not going to do you much good if the operating system is lousy. Microsoft makes some lofty claims about the quality of Windows 10 – but then it did about Windows 8, too.

So how good is Windows 10 really? Does the return of the traditional Start menu, introduction of Cortana and its other new features make it worth upgrading? Or should you stick with your current version of Microsoft's operating system? Find out what's new and whether you should get it in our Windows 10 review.