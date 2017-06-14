How to buy the best laptop

Laptop features explained

The amount of technical specifications and jargon used by laptop manufacturers and retailers is dizzying. To ensure that your pick has what you need, read on.

Storage space

Storage capacity, measured in the size of the hard drive in gigabytes (GB) or terabytes (TB, equal to 1,000GB), determines how many things your PC can hold. Documents, photos, music, movies, programs – they all take up space.

Bigger is usually better, although solid-state drives (SSDs) are usually more expensive for considerably less space. This is because they load much quicker and are completely silent. We're also seeing a lot of cheaper laptops (including Chromebooks) carrying eMMC flash storage, which is slower than SSDs and gives you very little storage space.

Processors

The processor is the brain of your laptop, and this is one component that can really ramp up the price of a laptop. Generally, the more gigahertz (GHz) a processor has, the faster it will be. But they also come as dual, quad, hexa or octa-core – the more cores, the better it will be at running multiple programs at once.

Because of the different elements available, it can be tricky to unpick exactly whether one laptop is faster than another. Is a 2.5GHz dual-core processor better or worse than a 2GHz quad-core? In our tests, we use industry-recognised benchmarking to tell you which laptops are the fastest and those whose processors move at a glacial pace.

Most computers run off an Intel Core chip. The i7 is the fastest on the market, but the i3 and i5 will normally have plenty of power for opening multiple browser tabs at once and carrying out office tasks smoothly. If you see the words Pentium, Celeron or Atom, these are Intel's cheaper chips and are normally towards the bottom end of the performance register. Some laptops have AMD chips instead – the K10 series is the newest and fastest.

Memory (Ram)

Not to be confused with storage space, memory is measured in ‘Ram’ (random access memory) and determines how much information your computer can store in its short-term memory. More Ram means faster load times and smoother switching between programs. The standard for Ram nowadays is 4GB or 8GB, with anything more being a bonus; 2GB of Ram will be painfully slow.