The Which? top choice laptop of the month
By Tom Morgan
Don't fancy browsing lots of reviews? No problem - we've picked out our favourite laptop from our recent tests, plus a cheap alternative.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We've reviewed hundreds of laptops in our test lab, but if you're short of time or boggled when comparing specifications, then you don't have to read through lots of reviews to pick the right laptop for you. Below, we reveal our favourite laptop from our recent rounds of testing. We're confident that if you choose this one, you'll be happy with your purchase.
There's nothing worse than spending a few hundred pounds on a laptop, only to feel disappointed by sluggish speeds or a rubbish battery life. So let us do the hard work for you - our top laptop of the month is a Best Buy that aced our tests, and it's great value, too.
We've also picked out a super Best Buy great for laptop shoppers on a budget. Spending under £200 on a laptop can be risky - plenty of models in this price range aren't worth even such a small sum. But the model we've picked out below is a stunner, and a money-saver.
Our experts would genuinely buy either of these laptops with their own money - we're confident you'll be happy with them, too.
Want to browse our laptop reviews? Our Best Buy laptops page has the details on all of our best models.
Top pick laptops of the month
- Ease of use:
- null out of 5
- Screen quality:
- null out of 5
- Sound quality:
- null out of 5
- Features:
- null out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
It doesn't come cheap, but this is a brilliant laptop that soared through our tests. It's one of the best Windows PCs we've ever used, powered by a speedy processor. Battery life on this supremely well crafted laptop is particularly impressive at over 10 hours. The display is also very sharp, great news if you enjoy watching movies on the move. Log in or become a Which? member to see which laptop we're talking about.
- Ease of use:
- null out of 5
- Screen quality:
- null out of 5
- Sound quality:
- null out of 5
- Features:
- null out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
We can't quite believe how good this budget-priced laptop is. It's remarkably affordable with a solid list of specs. On top of that, it’s nice and light, but the processor may struggle slightly when it comes to multitasking. Despite a couple of minor flaws, it’s hard to knock this product considering the price. This is a gem of a laptop worth considering if you don't want to spend big. Log in or become a Which? member to see which laptop we're talking about.
Only logged-in Which? members can view the laptops in our table above. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.
The latest laptops put to the test
The two models above are just a tiny sample of the huge range of laptops we've tested. Our experts have reviewed hundreds of laptops in our expert test lab, and only the models that offer up a great user experience and solid battery life earn the Best Buy sticker. We rigorously test laptops paying close attention to the following:
Spending big on a laptop won't always guarantee you a Best Buy, which is why we suggest you use our expert reviews to find the perfect laptop for you.
Head over to our laptop reviews page for the latest releases from big-name brands including Apple, HP, Dell and Asus. Alternatively, see our guide on the best cheap laptops for under £500 for the best affordable picks.