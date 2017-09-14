Top five laptops for 2017
By Jack Turner
We help you find the right laptop for you, picking five of the very best, as well as three you'll want to give a wide berth.
We all use our laptops in a verity of different ways, whether it's to compose complicated spreadsheets, catch up on the latest blockbuster via a streaming service, or simply follow friends on Facebook. To find the right device for you, we've tested brands including Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus, Acer and more, letting you know what to look out for.
The models below are the ones we think are some of the best laptops to pick up in 2017. They range from £200 to £1700, so we're confident there is a model for every pocket.
We've also picked out some of the worst laptops we've tested so you can see what you should be avoiding. Nobody should have to put up with sluggish processors, tinny speakers and dull screens.
Top five laptops for 2017
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Slim, compact and light, this is potentially the ultimate portable laptop. It doesn't scrimp on hardware either, packing in a processor that makes lightwork of your everyday programs, and snappy to boot.
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
A Windows 10 laptops with the finesse and finish of an Apple product, this laptop also comes with a stylus for annotating the touchscreen. It's a powerful machine that pulls its weight and won't disappoint
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
It may not be cheap, but this laptop is the epitome of premium, oozing style in its design and impressive specs. This is a machine for those who want the very best, and don’t mind paying for it
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
One of the best Chromebooks we've tested, this model also serves as a 2-in-1 device, converting into a tablet. It managed to be light and portable, as well as powerful enough for everyday tasks
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
Our cheapest Best Buy laptop, this model may not be perfect, and the specs aren't going to blow you away, but for an everyday machine it's hard to pass over, especially considering the low price tag.
Pricing, recommendations, and test scores correct as of August 2017.
And here's three laptops to avoid
Cheap but not cheerful, and packed with slow processors, limited Ram, unpleasant keyboards and screens that are hard to make out, here's three models to steer clear of.
Top three laptops to avoid
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
A four hour battery life, muted and laboured audio and only enough power for basic tasks, this laptop may be cheap, but it's just a false economy.
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
A cheap laptop that skimps on the processor, speakers, keyboard, screen, and…well, just about all the components. Cheap? Yes. Cheerful? Oh dear no.
- Screen size (inches):
- Processor:
- Ram (GB):
- Claimed storage capacity (GB):
With a three hour battery life, cheap feeling keyboard, inexpensive, sluggish processor that struggles to keep up when you've got a few browser windows open, this is a laptop you'll want to avoid
Five tips for picking a laptop
Processor
Essentially the brains of the machine, the processor is instrumental in making sure your laptop runs smoothly and quickly. Pick a slow one, and you'll be left drumming your fingers as you wait for your program to load. The most common type is Intel's i3, i5, and i7 range. The i3 will fit the bill for basic tasks like word processing and web browsing, but if you're looking to do anything more intensive, such as graphics editing or playing games, you'll need a beefier processor.
Ram
Ram is the memory of the laptop, and the more of it there is, the snappier it will be. Don't buy a laptop with anything less than 4GB of Ram. It's also worth checking how many Ram slots the laptop has, as it may be possible to add more Ram at a later date to give a flagging laptop a second wind.
Battery Life
Battery life can make or break a laptop. If a machine is packed with the latest specs, but only lasts a couple of hours untethered from the plug socket, it's going to be something of a letdown. Some of the models we've tested can last up to a whopping fifteen hours between charges, but realistically, seven upwards is more than reasonable to look for.
Screen
A laptop screen is a simple thing to overlook, but it's an important consideration. The very best are bright, crisp and clear. The worst are dulled and lacking in colour Pick one of these, and you'll be peering into the virtual world through a dirty window. Screen glare is also a key consideriation. The trend for glossy screens means that some will bounce the light back at you, obscuring what you're trying to look at.
Storage space
How much you can store on your laptop will depend on the size of it's drive. Around 1TB should be more than enough for most, but if you start looking at solid state drives (SSD), you'll notice that these come in much smaller configurations than traditional hard drives. The upshot is that they are much faster to access information, meaning that your laptop will start faster and load quicker. If speed is key, go with an SSD. If sheer space is more important, opt for a hard drive.