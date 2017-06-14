In this guide you will find out which lawn feed, weed and moss killer performed best in our expert testing.

Best Buy lawn feed, weed and moss killers

Moss is one of the most common problems in lawns. The good news is that treating it with our Best Buy lawn weed, feed and moss killer treatments reduces the amount of moss to almost nothing. Having said that, moss is often a sign of an underlying issue, such as shade or compaction. So unless you want to regularly reapply a treatment, it's best to treat the problem that's causing it.

Lawn feed, weed and moss killers were tested on an area of typical lawn infested with a selection of common lawn weeds, including buttercups, dandelions and clover, plus an area with about 45% moss.

They were assessed for ease of use, how well they improved the colour and overall appearance of the lawn, and the percentage of weeds and moss. We also rated any visible injury to the grass that the product caused.

Brands tested include Westland, B&Q and Vitax.

