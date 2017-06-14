Best lawn mower brands

At Which?, we’ve cut through miles of short, long, damp, wet and rough grass to find the best lawn mowers you can buy. So it stands to reason we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.

We have a good idea which lawn mower brands produce high-spec top performers that’ll make quick work of mowing your lawn, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that cut to a neat, even finish.

In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of hover lawn mowers, electric wheeled rotary lawn mowers and petrol lawn mowers. From tiny hovers to self-propelled petrol four-wheelers, these brands cater for small gardens and large lawns, and everything in between.

Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full lawn mower reviews for the inside track on the best models.