Best and worst lawn mower brands

At Which?, we’ve cut through miles of short, long, damp, wet and rough grass to find the best lawn mowers you can buy. So it stands to reason we’ve discovered a thing or two about the most popular brands along the way.
We have a good idea which lawn mower brands produce high-spec top performers that’ll make quick work of mowing your lawn, and which brands make affordable all-rounders that cut to a neat, even finish.
In this guide we’ve included the lowdown on the most popular brands of hover lawn mowers, electric wheeled rotary lawn mowers and petrol lawn mowers. From tiny hovers to self-propelled petrol four-wheelers, these brands cater for small gardens and large lawns, and everything in between.
Once you've decided which brand is for you, head straight over to our full lawn mower reviews for the inside track on the best models.
Below we’ve collated all of our lawn mower test results since 2010, plus our unique reliability ratings and customer scores so you can see how brands match up. Which? members should log in to unlock the table. If you’re not a Which? member, take a Which? trial for £1 to access the table and all our reviews.
|Best lawn mower brands
|Brand name
|Average test score
|Reliability rating
|Customer score
|Verdict
|68%
|86% petrol models
|This brand makes a small range of lawn mowers and have one Best Buy at the moment. Both its petrol and electric lawn mowers have excelled in our tests. This brand is very well regarded by Which? members, too, scoring highly in both our reliability and customer satisfaction surveys. Its petrol mowers aren't pricier than other brands and these results suggest they're a worthwhile investment.
|65%
|81% electric models
|This brand has a great track record for making electric lawn mowers that cut and collect really well, and has a great reputation with Which? members. We've awarded four of its lawn mowers Best Buy status. Not all of its models are trouble-free, though. Explore our reviews to find a a model that scores well in the factors that matter to you.
|67%
|78% petrol models
|This brand is definitely worth your consideration. Its petrol mowers tend to do well in our tests and currently have two Best Buys. They tend to be quite heavy machines and can be tricky to manoeuvre, so it's worth checking our reviews to make sure you get a model that's manageable.
|70%
|77% electric models, 66% petrol models
|Historically, this brand of machines has done well in our tests, but some of the latest models have left us disappointed. Because it has an inconsistent track record and has such a poor reliability score, we'd recommend you consider one of the two mowers from this brand that have earned our Best Buy recommendation.
|51%
|62% electric models, 56% petrol models
|This brand is rated reasonably well by owners, but its test scores have been very inconsistent. Currently we don't have any Best Buy lawn mowers from this brand and, based on its mediocre reliability rating, it could be one to avoid - read our full reviews to find out which models to avoid.
|56%
|57% electric models
|Models from this brand do fairly well in our tests and our customer surveys show that it is generally a reasonable brand. However, test scores between its individual models vary a lot especially between the hover mowers and the wheeled mowers. Currently it has just one Best Buy model. The mowers from this brand are generally cheaper than a lot of brands so check our reviews to find out if they are a bargain.
Table notes
Average test score based on the results of all models tested between January 2010 and February 2015.
Reliability rating: based on a survey of 6,428 Which? members in April and May 2015.
Customer score: based on a survey of 6,428Which? members in April and May 2015.
Choosing the best brand of lawn mower
If you want to buy a lawn mower that can make mowing quick and easy, and leave you with great-looking grass, then you’ll probably be looking for a petrol or electric rotary mower. A great lawn mower doesn't just deliver a great cut with minimal effort each time – it should be a model you can rely on and ideally one you would be happy to recommend to a friend.
Our brand overview takes all of this into account – including our rigorous test results as well as feedback from hundreds of Which? members who own lawn mowers.
Customer scores are based on how satisfied Which? members were with a product, and how likely they are to recommend it to a friend.
We test lawn mowers from big brands such as Bosch and Flymo, as well as models from less well-known brands to separate those which give a great all-round cut with minimal effort from the lawn mowers that struggle to cut the grass neatly and make you work hard into the bargain.
We also ask hundreds of Which? members who own lawn mowers to tell us how happy they are with the brand they own, enabling us to give a Which? customer score. The most popular brand of rotary lawn mowers gets a customer score of 79%, and the worst just 58%. We also ask about any problems they have experienced with it so we can calculate its reliability rating.