Bosch lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.

The German brand produces mainly corded electric lawn mowers that come with many features to make them easy to use. We’ve tested several of its lawn mowers and uncovered big differences in their cutting power - you can find out which are the best models in our full Bosch lawn mower reviews.

As well as testing lawn mowers in the field, we survey hundreds of lawn mower owners each year to find out how reliable each brand is, as well as the views of people who actually own them.