Qualcast lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Your essential guide to Qualcast lawn mowers from the gardening experts at Which?. Find out how Qualcast mowers typically score again other brands in our field tests.
Qualcast was an English brand, based in Derbyshire, that started making lawn mowers in 1920. Its first mower was a hand-push cylinder and the brand is still well known for cylinder mowers, including the Atco and Suffolk Punch range.
Qualcast is now owned by Bosch, which in January 2011, signed an eight-year licence agreement with the Home Retail Group (Argos and Homebase) for exclusive use of the Qualcast name.
Which? verdict on Qualcast lawn mowers
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Qualcast lawn mowers in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Qualcast lawn mowers, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Qualcast's overall pros and cons as a lawn mower brand, to help you decide whether a Qualcast lawn mower is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Qualcast is a brand worth buying.
How much do Qualcast lawn mowers cost?
Qualcast used to make three main ranges of lawn mower: Panther, Powertrak and Suffolk Punch. They also made three lightweight machines: the Concorde, Elan and Easi-trak. Though these lawn mowers may still be available, the only new Qualcast mowers are being made by Homebase and Argos.
You can tell the difference as they don’t have a range name; the new Qualcast mowers are just called, for example, the Qualcast 1600W electric rotary lawnmower or possibly Qualcast RM 1600. Qualcast is now a budget option but it does still sell a petrol mower.
Choosing the best Qualcast lawn mower
Qualcast is a very established brand for lawn mowers in the UK and for a lot of us the bottle-green machines are very familiar. Qualcast has been owned by Bosch since 1996 and Qualcast lawn mowers are now sold exclusively in Argos and Homebase, although the range is very small.
If you're looking for a classic Suffolk Punch lawn mower you should look at Allett lawn mowers instead as in May 2011, UK lawn mower brand Allett acquired the design and manufacturing rights to the former Atco and Suffolk Punch-branded petrol and electric push-cylinder mowers. These have now formed the new 'green and gold' Classic and Expert cylinder-mower ranges. If you have a Suffolk Punch or Atco mower that needs parts, it may be worth looking to see if an Allett part would do the job.
The Atco and Suffolk Punch brand names have been sold by Bosch to the Italian company Global Gardening Products (GPP). GPP launched a new range of Atco lawn mowers in 2012.