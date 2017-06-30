Most and least reliable lawn mower brands

We've rated the different lawn mower brands for reliability, to guide you to those brands which should provide years of reliable service, and away from those prone to developing faults.

To do this we've surveyed Which? members who own lawn mowers, quizzing them about any problems they’ve encountered. We use this feedback to create reliability ratings for each lawn mower brand.

The table below reveals reliability ratings for seven lawn mower brands, including Bosch and Honda, based on the experiences of people who own them.

Once you’ve discovered which brands are most reliable, go straight to our lawn mower reviews to find the best model for you.

Which? members can log-in to view the scores in the table below. If you’re not a Which? member, take a Which? trial for £1 to access this and all our product reviews.