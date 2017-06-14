Lawn care tips

Jobs for the growing season

Mow your lawn

As long as the ground isn't wet or frozen, it's a good idea to cut growing grass, no matter how early in the year. It will keep your lawn looking tidy and avoids the grass getting long and difficult to cut. Don't leave grass cuttings lying on the lawn if it's too cold and damp, as they won't rot down. Collect the cuttings and add them to the compost heap, or put them in your green waste bin if your council provides one. We've found that adding a shovel of soil to the heap will help to stop composting grass clippings becoming slimy.

Once the growing season starts in earnest in March, mow your lawn once a week. Begin with the blades at the highest setting and gradually lower them over the coming weeks. If you use a mulching mower, it's fine to leave your clippings on the lawn to rot down. Most people give their lawn a last mow at the beginning of November.

For a perfect finish, trim the lawn's edges with long-handled shears or a grass trimmer.

Give the lawn a feed

While the grass is growing, give the lawn a feed. Do this four times during the growing season for lush grass that will crowd out weeds. If your lawn contains weeds or moss, treat these at the same time.