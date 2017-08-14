How to cut the perfect lawn

How do you mow stripes in a lawn?

To get stripes when you mow, you'll need a lawn mower with a roller as this will squash the grass flat after the mower cuts it. Hover mowers never have rollers, but most other types of mowers can have rollers, although it depends on the individual model. When cutting stripes, it's important to mow up and down the lawn to get the neat effect you want.

The stripes are created by the light reflecting off the grass blades. Grass facing towards you looks dark, while grass facing away from you looks light. The contrast of the two creates the stripes.

Longer grass creates the best effect as the blades bend further than shorter grass. A well-fed lawn also looks more lush and striped.