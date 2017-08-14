Spring and summer lawn care

Kill lawn weeds

Weeds tend to incite mixed emotions in gardeners. Some prefer to go for a weed-free approach, in which case use a lawn feed and weed.

Other gardeners like certain weeds, such as daisies, but want to get rid of other weeds. If this is you, then either spraying carefully with a lawn spot weed killer or digging out the weeds with a daisy grubber will allow you to target only those you want to remove.

Low-growing spreading weeds, such as clover, can be difficult to kill. Try raking them before you mow to raise their stems and you'll weaken the plants over time.