Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Lawn care

Winter lawn care

By Ceri Thomas

Article 4 of 4

The best strategy is to leave the lawn alone during winter, but there are some jobs that are good to do

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Mow as needed

Contrary to popular belief, grass does grow during the winter. The rate of growth is much slower, and during very cold spells it will stop completely. But, in our changeable climate, we can often see significant growth during mild winters. Mow the lawn as required, when the turf isn't wet or frosty. Discover our Best Buy lawn mowers.

Watch out for fungal diseases

Short days, damp conditions and occasional (relatively) warm weather in autumn can create ideal conditions for fungal activity on lawns. Fungal spores live in soil and will cause turf diseases when it's damp and humid. The best preventative method is get your lawn in shape during autumn. Another tip is to brush off morning dew from the grass.

Don't walk on frosty grass

Walking on the grass during frosty weather can damage it so it's best to keep off the lawn until the weather warms up. The same applies during very wet weather.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Spring and summer lawn care

You may also be interested in

Which? works for you © Which? 2017