Winter lawn care

Mow as needed

Contrary to popular belief, grass does grow during the winter. The rate of growth is much slower, and during very cold spells it will stop completely. But, in our changeable climate, we can often see significant growth during mild winters. Mow the lawn as required, when the turf isn't wet or frosty. Discover our Best Buy lawn mowers.

Watch out for fungal diseases

Short days, damp conditions and occasional (relatively) warm weather in autumn can create ideal conditions for fungal activity on lawns. Fungal spores live in soil and will cause turf diseases when it's damp and humid. The best preventative method is get your lawn in shape during autumn. Another tip is to brush off morning dew from the grass.

Don't walk on frosty grass

Walking on the grass during frosty weather can damage it so it's best to keep off the lawn until the weather warms up. The same applies during very wet weather.