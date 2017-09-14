Lawn treatments
Best Buy lawn feed with moss and weed killer
By Martin Pratt
Article 2 of 4
If grass isn't the only thing growing on your lawn then you need lawn feed that can also tackle moss and weeds. See which lawn treatments we rated highest.
If your lawn is relatively trouble-free then a standard lawn feed is your best solution. But if your lawn is plagued with moss and weeds then you're going to need a feed that can treat these problems.
Whether you're struggling to control moss, weeds or both, there's lawn treatment that can help, but they don't all do an excellent job. Some will work wonders for your grass, but not make a dent in the weeds and moss, while others do a better job at controlling your weeds than improving your grass.
We've tested several lawn treatments from top brands, including Scotts and Evergreen to see if there's any lawn treatment that's an excellent all-rounder.
Is a granular or liquid lawn treatment best for killing moss and weeds?
You can see in our testing below which lawn treatment was best at terminating unwanted growth in your garden, but out of granular and liquid products, does one have the edge?
The type of product shouldn't make a difference to how well it handles weeds and moss. Typically, granular treatments are easier to spread over large areas than liquid ones, but a Best Buy liquid feed shouldn't have any advantages over a Best Buy granular one when it comes to controlling weeds and moss.
|Lawn feed and weed killer
|77%
|This granular lawn feed worked wonders on our grass and it was one of the best at killing weeds, too. It was also the easiest lawn feed to spread.
|£3.34 per 30sq m
|60%
|We were happy with how this liquid feed reinvigorated our grass, but it didn't make much of a dent in the weeds in our second plot. It's also very expensive.
|£10.50 per 30sq m
|Lawn feed and moss killer
|68%
|If moss is taking over your garden then this granular feed is your best bet at getting rid of it. Its effect on improving the grass wasn't as significant as some dedicated lawn feeds, but moss doesn't stand a chance.
|£3 per 30sq m
|Lawn feed with weed and moss killer
|73%
|This granular feed will make mulch out of moss and weeds and it will get your grass looking gorgeous in the process. It's one of the best we've tested, which is even more impressive considering it's an all-rounder. It's pretty cheap, too.
|£1.50 per 30sq m
|69%
|This 4 in 1 feed was terrific on our weed-covered plot, but it lagged slightly behind the top all-rounder on mossy and normal lawns. It's still a Best Buy though and if you pick it up you'll be satisfied with the results.
|£3.30 per 30sq m