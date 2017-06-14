Qualcast lawn mowers - should I buy one?

Qualcast was an English brand, based in Derbyshire, that started making lawn mowers in 1920. Its first mower was a hand-push cylinder and the brand is still well known for cylinder mowers, including the Atco and Suffolk Punch range.

Qualcast is now owned by Bosch, which in January 2011, signed an eight-year licence agreement with the Home Retail Group (Argos and Homebase) for exclusive use of the Qualcast name.

