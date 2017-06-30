Top five lawn mowers for 2017
By Adelaide Gray
We round up the top-scoring lawn mowers in five different categories to help you find the best one for your garden.
Find the best lawn mower for you
Our tests have uncovered big differences in quality across the full range of lawn mowers available on the market.
We’ve found Don’t Buy lawn mowers costing over £500 and Best Buy lawn mowers for less than £150. We've also seen that sometimes, older models will outperform newly launched models, so new doesn't always mean improved.
All of the lawn mowers in the table below have been put through our rigorous field testing, so you can be sure they’re the best of the bunch for cutting grass while also being easy to use. Take a look at our top picks of lawn mowers in the table below.
Best budget lawn mower
- Standard grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This Best Buy gives a consistently good cut across a range of lawns and has some useful features, such as a grass collector and rear roller. If you're on a tight budget but still need a serious lawn mower then this would be our recommendation. It's got most of the features of a more expensive machine and, unlike some cheaper models, can deal with long or damp grass.
Best corded electric lawn mower
- Standard grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 5 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This Best Buy lawn mower is a great choice for a family lawn. It cuts and collects extremely well and leaves a neat stripe to make your lawn look very smart, even on long or damp grass. It can mow close to obstacles and cuts neat lawn edges too so you won't be reaching for a strimmer. It's easy to use and has comfortable handles. It's one of the best corded-electric mowers we've tested.
Best cylinder mower
- Standard grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This excellent mower is our top-scoring powered cylinder lawn mower. It copes with longer grass and gives a very neat finish on short lawn. It's self-propelled so it doesn't need much pushing and is easy to manoeuvre. The front and back rollers enable you to cut right over the edges of the lawn and produce bold stripes.
Best budget petrol lawn mower
- Standard grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This is a great little petrol mower and a worthy Best Buy as it gives a very neat finish to your lawn and is easy to handle. It doesn't have many features, but those it does have work really well. If you've had experience of lawn mower bodies that rust through then the plastic deck of the R40 is an attractive feature and it makes the mower light and easy to manoeuvre.
Best hand push lawn mower
- Standard grass:
- 5 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
If you're after a beautiful lawn without the noise and fuss of a powered machine then this large push cylinder mower is an ideal choice. It's quite wide so covers the ground quickly and gives a neat finish. This robust mower copes well with cutting both long and damp grass and collects the clippings quite well. It has a wide range of cutting heights and gives an impressively neat cut on short grass. The cutting-height adjuster is very easy to use.
Table correct as of June 2017.
Some of the worst lawn mowers
The only way to tell if a lawn mower is any good is to use it to cut lawns in a variety of different conditions, which is why we do exactly that in our Which? independent lab tests. We cut long and short grass when it's dry and when it's wet to find out how well the mowers will cope with cutting your lawn.
Not all lawn mowers are great. Here are three models that could leave you feeling underwhelmed, either because they don't cut well or because they're tricky to use.
But avoid these mediocre models
- Standard grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This corded electric mower may be cheap, but it’s awkward to use and leaves your lawn looking a mess.
- Standard grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 3 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This push mower is fine on short, dry grass, but can’t cope with long or damp grass and doesn’t collect the clippings well.
- Standard grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Wet grass:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of Use:
- 4 out of 5
- Cutting width cm:
- Cutting width cm:
- Type:
- Type:
- Lawn size suitable for:
- Lawn size suitable for:
This cordless mower is underpowered. It struggles to cut the lawn and drops clippings to leave a messy finish.
We review more lawn mowers than anyone else
Which? tests around 3,300 products every year, from washing-up liquid to cars. When testing lawn mowers, we measure how well each one cuts grass – from short, ornamental lawns to long meadow grass – time how long it takes to cut the grass, how well the mower collects the grass clippings, how neat it leaves the lawn edges and how smart the finished lawn is. Our experts also rate each lawn mower on how easy is it to use.
