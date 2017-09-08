What is a robot lawn mower?

What to consider when you're buying a robot lawn mower

How big is your garden?

Every robot mower has a maximum lawn size that it can cut. This is usually measured in square metres. Don't assume that a mower that covers less distance, or has less battery life, can do your entire garden in two trips. The mower may not come with enough perimeter wire to cover a bigger garden or it may not be able to travel far enough from its dock.

Are there any slopes in your garden?

Most robot mowers can handle a bit of a hill, but some can manage steeper inclines better than others. If your garden has any slopes then make sure the mower you choose has the power to get up them and keep cutting as it goes. You'll find the maximum angle each mower can navigate in our reviews.

Do you need a mower than functions in rain?

If your garden gets a lot of rain, then it may be worth investing in a mower that can cut grass in wet conditions. Some mowers can't cut wet grass, while others return to their dock automatically when the rain starts falling.

Do you need a mower than can handle multiple zones?

If your lawn is separated by fences of paths then you may need to buy a multi-zone mower. This is also useful if you'd like your mower to do the front lawn as well as the back. Some models ask you set a base zone, which is mowed automatically to the schedule, while the numbered zones require you to manually start the mower and tell it which area to cut. If the mower can't access one of your areas, then you'll need to carry or wheel it there yourself.

Does it have fixed or pivoting blades?

Both types should be more than capable of cutting grass, but they aren't equal if they come into contact with something harder. Pivoting blades can move if they come spin up against any hard objects whereas fixed blades don't, meaning they are more likely to get stuck on anything solid in your garden, such as toys.

What's the battery life?

Generally, the larger mowers that cover more ground also have the largest batteries, but machines designed for a smaller garden should be able to trim the whole thing on one charge. If you've got a multi-zone mower than it may need to charge between areas. Some mowers can charge to full in 45 minutes while others take a whopping 16 hours, so you may need to wait more than half a day before you can finish all of your zones.