Black & Decker leaf blowers - should I buy one?

By Adelaide Gray

Should you buy a Black & Decker leaf blower or leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.

Which? verdict on Black & Decker leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs

Black & Decker is a long-established brand in the UK and is a familiar name for tools around the home and garden. Although perhaps now better known for DIY tools, it's black and orange garden equipment is still available, but mostly online.

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Black & Decker leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Black & Decker  leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings of brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Black & Decker's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower and leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Black & Decker leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Black & Decker is a brand worth buying.

Black & Decker leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs - brand data
Number tested since 2010 2
Number of current Best Buys
Average test score
Score range
Number of current Best Buys
Number of current Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Should I buy one?
Table notes
Table correct as of October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models tested between January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.

Key

Find out how Black & Decker compares with other leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands in our Best leaf blower vac and leaf blower vac brands, plus see the brands that Which? members are most likely to recommend.

How much do Black & Decker leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs cost?

Black & Decker are a mid-priced brand similar to Bosch and Ryobi. The corded electric Black & Decker leaf blower vacs all cost roughly the same, at around £100, so it's well worth checking out the features of each model to check it's the right one for you. An adaptor for collecting leaves directly into the bin costs around £35.

The cordless models are more expensive. The 36V Li-ion Blower Vac 2.0Ah (GWC3600L20) costs around £150 including the battery.

Leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are very seasonal products, normally only available to buy, in stores, during autumn. It is worth looking in pre and post-Christmas sales for a bargain but don't expect to pick up a cheap model in the spring as they'll have been removed from sale.

