Bosch leaf blowers - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Should you buy a Bosch leaf blower or leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Which? verdict on Bosch leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs
Bosch is one of the biggest manufacturers of electric garden power tools in the UK, with a wide range of lawn mowers, scarifiers, hedge trimmers, grass trimmers, shredders, chainsaws and pressure washers.
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Bosch leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Bosch leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Bosch's overall pros and cons as a brand for leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, to help you decide whether a Bosch leaf blower or leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Bosch is a brand worth buying.
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Bosch leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs cost?
Although the Bosch brand isn’t associated with low prices, when it comes to leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs the small range is reasonably priced. Cheaper machines are available seasonally from retailers such as Robert Dyas and Tesco, but if you want a well-known brand then Bosch is one of the cheapest available.
The cordless battery-powered leaf blower Bosch ALB 36 Li costs around £200 with the battery, while the ALB 18 Li is around half the price at £100.
Bosch corded electric leaf blower vacs cost around £70.
Leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are very seasonal products, normally only available to buy during autumn. It is worth looking in pre- and post-Christmas sales for a bargain, but don't expect to pick up a cheap model in the spring as they'll have been removed from sale.