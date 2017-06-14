Flymo leaf blower vacs - should I buy one?
By Adelaide Gray
Should you buy a Flymo leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.
Which? verdict on Flymo leaf blower vacs
Flymo is an easily recognised brand and its bright orange garden tools are often the first choice for new gardeners as they are cheap and have a reputation for being easy to use.
Flymo's parent company, Husqvarna, produces a wider range of leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, but these are all powerful petrol models, and most of them are aimed at professional use and cost more than £250. Flymo makes a small range of corded-electric leaf blower vacs all designed for use around a domestic garden. Flymo doesn't make leaf blowers (ones without the vac function).
Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Flymo leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Flymo leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.
The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Flymo's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Flymo leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Flymo is a brand worth buying.
|Flymo leaf blower vacs - brand data
|Number tested since 2010
|5
|Number of current Best Buys
|Average test score
|Score range
|Number of current Best Buys
|Number of current Don't Buys
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Should I buy one?
|
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.
How much do Flymo leaf blower vacs cost?
Flymo makes very reasonably priced machines, and you're unlikely to find anything cheaper unless you consider machines that are available seasonally from retailers such as Robert Dyas and Tesco.
Flymo leaf blower vacs all cost roughly the same, so it's well worth checking out the features of each model to see whether it's the right one for you.
The Scirocco costs around £85, the GardenVac is £75 and the PowerVac costs £70.
Leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are very seasonal products, normally only available to buy in stores during autumn. It is worth looking in pre- and post-Christmas sales for a bargain, but don't expect to pick up a cheap model in the spring, as they'll have been removed from sale.