Flymo leaf blower vacs - should I buy one?

By Adelaide Gray

Should you buy a Flymo leaf blower vac? Get the Which? expert verdict, based on our independent field tests.

Which? verdict on Flymo leaf blower vacs

Flymo is an easily recognised brand and its bright orange garden tools are often the first choice for new gardeners as they are cheap and have a reputation for being easy to use.

Flymo's parent company, Husqvarna, produces a wider range of leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, but these are all powerful petrol models, and most of them are aimed at professional use and cost more than £250. Flymo makes a small range of corded-electric leaf blower vacs all designed for use around a domestic garden. Flymo doesn't make leaf blowers (ones without the vac function).

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Flymo leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Flymo leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Flymo's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Flymo leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Flymo is a brand worth buying.

Which? members can log in now to see the results in the table below. If you’re not already a member, you can try Which? for £1 to get instant access to these results and hundreds of product reviews.

Flymo leaf blower vacs - brand data
Number tested since 2010 5
Number of current Best Buys
Average test score
Score range
Number of current Best Buys
Number of current Don't Buys
Brand reliability rating
Customer score
Should I buy one?
Table notes
Table correct as at October 2015. Range of test scores and average test score based on results of all models test January 2010 - February 2015. The customer score and brand reliability rating are based on a Which? member survey conducted in April and May 2015. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend and reliability is based on members' experience of that brand.

Key

Member Content
Find out how Flymo compares with other leaf blower and leaf blower vac brands in our Best leaf blower vac brands guide, plus see the brands that Which? members are most likely to recommend.

How much do Flymo leaf blower vacs cost?

Flymo makes very reasonably priced machines, and you're unlikely to find anything cheaper unless you consider machines that are available seasonally from retailers such as Robert Dyas and Tesco.

Flymo leaf blower vacs all cost roughly the same, so it's well worth checking out the features of each model to see whether it's the right one for you. 

The Scirocco costs around £85, the GardenVac is £75 and the PowerVac costs £70.

Leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs are very seasonal products, normally only available to buy in stores during autumn. It is worth looking in pre- and post-Christmas sales for a bargain, but don't expect to pick up a cheap model in the spring, as they'll have been removed from sale.

