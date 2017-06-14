Flymo leaf blower vacs - should I buy one?

Which? verdict on Flymo leaf blower vacs

Flymo is an easily recognised brand and its bright orange garden tools are often the first choice for new gardeners as they are cheap and have a reputation for being easy to use.

Flymo's parent company, Husqvarna, produces a wider range of leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, but these are all powerful petrol models, and most of them are aimed at professional use and cost more than £250. Flymo makes a small range of corded-electric leaf blower vacs all designed for use around a domestic garden. Flymo doesn't make leaf blowers (ones without the vac function).

Based on all our research, we've produced an at-a-glance guide to Flymo leaf blower vacs in our table below. We've collated all of our test results of Flymo leaf blowers and leaf blower vacs, plus added our unique ratings for brand satisfaction and reliability.

The table below outlines how many of the brand’s current models are Best Buys. It highlights Flymo's overall pros and cons as a leaf blower vac brand, to help you decide whether a Flymo leaf blower vac is right for you. You can also read our expert verdict on whether we think Flymo is a brand worth buying.

